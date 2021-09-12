wrestling / News

WWE Files New Trademark For Brock Lesnar

September 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock Lesnar

WWE has applied for a new Brock Lesnar-related trademark. Fightful reports that the company filed for a trademark on “Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat” on September 8th.

The trademark is described as follows:

Mark For: EAT SLEEP CONQUER REPEAT trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brock Lesnar, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading