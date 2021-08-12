wrestling / News
WWE News: New Trademark Filed For Edge-Related Merchandise, Full John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels 2007 Match Online
– WWE has filed a new merchandising trademark related to Edge. Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark on August 9th for “Earn Your Scars.”
The trademark is described as follows:
“Mark For: EARN YOUR SCARS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.
Primary US Classes
022: Games, Toys and Sporting Good
039: Clothing”
– WWE released the full classic 40 minute match between John Cena and Shawn Michaels. You can see the match below for the match, which was the bulk of the April 23rd, 2007 episode of Raw:
