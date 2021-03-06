WWE Files New Trademark For NXT Takeover Event

It looks like the name of WWE’s pre-WrestleMania NXT Takeover may have been revealed thanks to a trademark filing. Heel By Nature reports that WWE filed a trademark application on March 2nd for “NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver.”

The trademark is for the following:

International Class 041: Entertainment services,, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

The next NXT Takeover takes just before WrestleMania on April 8th, and may be a two-night event with night one airing in April 7th.