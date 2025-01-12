wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademark For Tiffany Stratton
WWE has filed a new trademark application for Tiffany Stratton. Fightful Select reports that the company filed the trademark for Stratton’s name on January 11th, with the description as follows:
Mark For: TIFFANY STRATTON trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
There was a previous trademark for Stratton’s name filed in 2021, but the USPTO’s records indicate that it was abandoned in November of 2024 “because no Statement of Use or Extension Request timely filed after Notice of Allowance was issued.”
