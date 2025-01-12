WWE Files New Trademark For Tiffany Stratton

WWE has filed a new trademark application for Tiffany Stratton. Fightful Select reports that the company filed the trademark for Stratton’s name on January 11th, with the description as follows:

There was a previous trademark for Stratton’s name filed in 2021, but the USPTO’s records indicate that it was abandoned in November of 2024 “because no Statement of Use or Extension Request timely filed after Notice of Allowance was issued.”