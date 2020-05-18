WWE News: New Trademarks, Content Hitting WWE Network This Week, Kevin Owens’ Biggest Wins

– PWInsider reports that WWE has filed new trademarks for “In Your House” and “Sister Abigail.”

WWE has filed new trademarks for "In Your House" for entertainment services related to professional wrestling shows and events, and "Sister Abigail" for wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.

– Here is the new content hitting WWE Network this week:

May 18th

* 13 episodes of WWE Confidential – On Demand

* Undertaker: The Last Ride: – Chapter 2: The Redemption – 11PM ET (encore)

May 19th

* The Best of WWE: “Macho Man” Randy Savage’s Best Matches – 12PM ET (On Demand)

May 20

* WWE’s The Bump – 10AM ET

* Monday Night Raw (4/20/20) – 10AM ET (On Demand)

May 21

* The Best of WWE: Best of Asuka’s Undefeated Streak – 12PM ET (On Demand)

* WWE NXT UK – 3PM ET

* This Week in WWE – 7PM ET

* WWE NXT (5/20/20) – 10PM ET (On Demand)

May 22

* 205 Live – 10PM ET

May 23

WWE Main Event (5/7/20) – 10AM ET (On Demand)

May 24

* Undertaker: The Last Ride – Chapter 3: End of an Era – 10AM ET (On Demand)

* Friday Night SmackDown (4/24/20) – 10AM ET (On Demand)

* Undertaker: The Last Ride – Chapter 3: End of an Era – 8PM ET

* Last Ride Post-Mortem – 9PM ET (On Demand)

