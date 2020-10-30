wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademarks For Signature Phrase, NXT Talent In-Ring Names
Fightful reports that WWE has filed several new trademarks, including one for its signature intro phrase ‘Then Now Forever.”
Here’s the description for the company’s trademark filing for the phrase:
WWE has also reportedly filed trademarks for NXT talents Xia Brookside and Tyson T-Bone in regards to their in-ring names:
