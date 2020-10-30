WWE Files New Trademarks For Signature Phrase, NXT Talent In-Ring Names

Fightful reports that WWE has filed several new trademarks, including one for its signature intro phrase ‘Then Now Forever.”

Here’s the description for the company’s trademark filing for the phrase:

International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment International Class 025: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas Standard Characters Claimed

WWE has also reportedly filed trademarks for NXT talents Xia Brookside and Tyson T-Bone in regards to their in-ring names: