WWE News: New Video Shows ThunderDome Setup, Triple H Hypes NXT Takeover XXX Main Event

August 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– A new video has been released with a look at WWE’s “ThunderDome” setup for their residency at Amway Center. You can see the video below from Pro Wrestling Sheet that gives a look at the venue, including the entrance area:

– Triple H retweeted the Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross vignette from tonight’s NXT to hype the match, which takes place this weekend:

