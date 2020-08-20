wrestling / News
WWE News: New Video Shows ThunderDome Setup, Triple H Hypes NXT Takeover XXX Main Event
August 19, 2020 | Posted by
– A new video has been released with a look at WWE’s “ThunderDome” setup for their residency at Amway Center. You can see the video below from Pro Wrestling Sheet that gives a look at the venue, including the entrance area:
– Triple H retweeted the Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross vignette from tonight’s NXT to hype the match, which takes place this weekend:
You will NOT want to miss this!!!!
Saturday night. @WWENetwork #NXTTakeOver: XXX@Metallica #WWENXT https://t.co/xYc2eCNzcW
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 20, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Conspiracy Theory That Hulk Hogan Pushed WCW To Bring in Warrior in 1998 So He Could Avoid Facing Bret Hart, How Much Warrior Was Paid
- Bully Ray, Velvet Sky Criticize Shawn Michaels’ Selling of Randy Orton’s Punt Kick
- Nia Jax Posts Comment on Velveteen Dream Investigation Post
- Former WWE Head of Security Discusses Taking Vince McMahon to the Doctor After He Tore His Quads, Being Stuck On Plane With Paul Heyman