WWE Presents New World Tag Team Championships To Awesome Truth On Raw
April 15, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has revealed new World Tag Team Championship belts, presenting them to Awesome Truth on this week’s Raw. Miz & R-Truth won the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40, and the company presented the new World Tag Team Titles to replace the Raw titles on Monday’s show.
A-Town Down Under are the current holders of the Smackdown Tag Team Titles, having won them in the same match at WrestleMania 40 as Awesome Truth won the Raw Titles.
NEW WORLD TAG TEAM TITLES!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FgJpVvLLDP
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 16, 2024
WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!
Paul @TripleH Levesque just revealed the brand new World Tag Team Championship for @RonKillings & @mikethemiz on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/L6LBAO9v3m
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2024