wrestling / News

WWE Presents New World Tag Team Championships To Awesome Truth On Raw

April 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE World Tag Team Championships Image Credit: WWE

WWE has revealed new World Tag Team Championship belts, presenting them to Awesome Truth on this week’s Raw. Miz & R-Truth won the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40, and the company presented the new World Tag Team Titles to replace the Raw titles on Monday’s show.

A-Town Down Under are the current holders of the Smackdown Tag Team Titles, having won them in the same match at WrestleMania 40 as Awesome Truth won the Raw Titles.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

R-Truth, RAW, The Miz, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading