wrestling / News
WWE New Year’s Day PPV To Be Named ‘Day 1’
August 24, 2021 | Posted by
We now know what WWE’s “Day 1” trademark was for — namely, the company’s New Year’s Day PPV. Atlantta news reporter Thomas Bradley has shared an ad that was released for the New Year’s Day show, which takes place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
You can see the promo below. WWE filed a trademark for Day 1 on August 19th.
For the first time in 6 years, @WWE will be bringing a pay-per-view to Atlanta. "WWE DAY 1" is scheduled to be at the @StateFarmArena Saturday, January 1, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am et through Ticketmaster. @nodqdotcom @aaronrift #wweday1 pic.twitter.com/3Tul4rng5a
— Thomas D Bradley (@ThomasDBradley) August 24, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Details On Why Becky Lynch Is Turning Heel
- CM Punk Recalls Summer Of Punk In 2005, Psychology Behind the Angle After Signing With WWE
- Note On On Why Kofi Kingston Was Off SummerSlam, Baron Corbin Storyline Update
- Sarah Logan On What She Told Vince McMahon After WWE Release, Vince’s Reaction To Her Not Wanting To Wear Makeup