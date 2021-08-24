wrestling / News

WWE New Year’s Day PPV To Be Named ‘Day 1’

August 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Day 1

We now know what WWE’s “Day 1” trademark was for — namely, the company’s New Year’s Day PPV. Atlantta news reporter Thomas Bradley has shared an ad that was released for the New Year’s Day show, which takes place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

You can see the promo below. WWE filed a trademark for Day 1 on August 19th.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Day 1, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading