WWE News: New York Times Covers Passing Of Sabu, Zelina Vega Promotes Summerslam

– The passing of the legendary Sabu was covered in the New York Times. The mainstream outlet reported on Sabu’s passing at the age of 60 over the weekend with an obituary piece, which you can see at the link. The late wrestling star’s passing was also covered by Entertainment Tonight.

– Zelina Vega appeared on WPIX Channel 11 for an interview promote SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium, which you can see below: