WWE News: 100th Episode of The Bump, Top 10 NXT Moments
May 19, 2021
– Today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump is now available. This marks the 100th episode of the show and features guest appearances from WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Adam Cole, Mansoor and more. You can check out the show in the player below:
– The Top 10 NXT Moments video for last night’s show is out:
