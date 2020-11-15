WWE News: 10th Anniversary of Old School Raw, Possible Tease for Another One, Drew Gulak Has a Plan to ‘Adapt and Persist’

– The WWE Network Twitter account noted today that it’s the 10th anniversary of the Old School edition of Monday Night Raw from November 15, 2010. The tweet also asked fans if it’s “time for another one,” which you can see below.

It's been 10 YEARS since the first #OldSchoolRAW. Time for another? pic.twitter.com/r8NOuIe7nd — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 15, 2020

– WWE Superstar Drew Gulak tweeted out yesterday that he has a plan to adapt and persist following what happened with The Hurt Business costing him the 24/7 title. You can view that tweet below.

Drew Gulak tweeted, “I pride myself on being a well educated investment strategist, so I do not take lightly what happened with The Hurt Business last week, Lashley ruining a perfectly good tactical tie… and especially costing me the 24/7 Championship! Nevertheless I will ADAPT and PERSIST! #WWERAW”