WWE News: 20 Greatest SummerSlam Moments, Clip From Bella Twins Biography Episode

July 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Bianca Belair WWE Summerslam Image Credit: WWE

– A special edition of the WWE Top 10 looks at the 20 greatest SummerSlam moments. You can check out the video below, described as follows:

“Watch the greatest moments in SummerSlam’s illustrious history, from Becky Lynch’s shocking 2021 return to The Undertaker meeting his imposter to Brock Lesnar destroying John Cena.”

– WWE also posted the following clip from tonight’s Biography: WWE Legends episode on The Bella Twins:

