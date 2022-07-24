wrestling / News
WWE News: 20 Greatest SummerSlam Moments, Clip From Bella Twins Biography Episode
July 24, 2022 | Posted by
– A special edition of the WWE Top 10 looks at the 20 greatest SummerSlam moments. You can check out the video below, described as follows:
“Watch the greatest moments in SummerSlam’s illustrious history, from Becky Lynch’s shocking 2021 return to The Undertaker meeting his imposter to Brock Lesnar destroying John Cena.”
– WWE also posted the following clip from tonight’s Biography: WWE Legends episode on The Bella Twins:
More Trending Stories
- Natalia Markova Accuses Carmella Of Stealing Her Catchphrase, Says She Felt Disrespected
- Max Dupri Reportedly ‘Finished’ With Maximum Male Models Storyline
- Details On Who Is Leading WWE Creative After Vince McMahon’s Retirement
- Details On Brock Lesnar’s Appearance on Smackdown After Reported Walkout