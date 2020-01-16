wrestling / News

WWE News: 20 Million Followers Reached on Instagram, Titus O’Neil Donates Money to Benefit Australian Wildlife, Battle of the Brands Returns on UUDD

January 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Logo New, Renee Young, Booker T WWe's

– WWE has announced that the company now has 20 million followers on Instagram. To celebrate the milestone, WWE released a gallery with their 50 most-liked Instagram photos. You can check out the announcement and gallery by clicking on the link in the embedded tweet below.

– WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil shared details on the donations to help benefit Australian wildlife affected by the recent brushfires. You can check out his tweet below.

Titus O’Neil wrote, “Thank you to everyone who joined me and the @floridaaquarium this past Saturday to save wildlife affected by the bushfires in Australia. I was proud match efforts to raise $51,608 (USD) or ~$75k (AUD) for the @AustraliaZoo @TerriIrwin @BindiIrwin @RobertIrwin #AustraliaBushfires”

– UpUpDownDown released a new video revealed Season 2 of Battle of the Brands. Xavier Woods comes up with a proposal for Season 1 winner Tyler Breeze. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Instagram, Titus O'Neil, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading