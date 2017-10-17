wrestling / News
WWE News: 205 Live Match Changed For Tonight, Undertaker & Kane Get Breezango Entrance in WWE 2K18 Video
October 17, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE changed one of their advertised matches for 205 Live. The company has announced that Rich Swann will face The Brian Kendrick, and not Jack Gallagher as was announced last night.
Also set for the show is Enzo Amore & Ariya Daivari vs. Mustafa Ali & Kalisto.
– WWE posted the following video of Undertaker and Kane doing Breezango’s entranc ein WWE 2K18, because why not? You can see it below:
Brothers of destruction? More like FRATELLI of FASHION! @WWEgames' #WWE2K18 is available NOW… pic.twitter.com/IjjXSqEJkL
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2017