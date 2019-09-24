WWE News: 205 Live Matches, Raw Top 10 Moments, Fan Poll

– Tonight’s 205 Live will feature Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo plus Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Tony Nese and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak.

A family affair Despite putting forth a valiant effort in the Triple Threat Match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at WWE Clash of Champions, Humberto Carrillo was unable to take the title from Drew Gulak. Humberto’s cousin, Angel Garza, did not take kindly to the loss and claimed that Carrillo had dishonored their family by not capturing the championship. Garza took to social media to share his criticism of Carrillo and challenged him to a match to prove he is the family’s top competitor. I have a special message for @humberto_wwe I hope see you tomorrow at @WWE205Live Un mensaje para Humberto Carrillo espero verte mañana en el 205 live pic.twitter.com/GpB57gE6Y0 — Angel 😇 Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) September 23, 2019

– WWE has a new poll asking fans what they’re most looking forward to on next Monday’s season premiere episode of RAW. As of this writing, 51% have voted for Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins while 20% went with WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair on MizTV, 17% for Brock Lesnar’s return, and 12% for Sasha Banks vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss.

