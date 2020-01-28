WWE News: 24/7 Title Changes Hands, NXT Star Makes Raw Debut, Tammy Sytch Files Petition For Parole

– Riddick Moss made his Raw debut on tonight’s episode as an ally of Mojo Rawley. Rawley introduced Moss as his “offensive lineman” who will block anyone trying to blindside him for the 24/7 Title. Rawley defeated No Way Jose in a match for the title and, while R-Truth did manage to sneak in and roll Rawley up for the pin, Moss helped Rawley quickly win the belt back.

R-Truth’s reign was his 34rd. Rawley is now in his sixth reign.

– PWInsider reports that lawyers for Tammy Sytch have filed a petition for parole on behalf of the WWE Hall of Famer. Sytch has been behind bars since March of last year due to failure to meet previous parole requirements including payments on restitution for her DUIs and missing a scheduyled drug test.

Sytch’s hearing on the parole petition is set for February 20th in Carbon County Court in Pennsylvania.