wrestling / News

WWE News: 24/7 WWE Channel Coming to Foxtel Next Month, Asuka Visits Little Tokyo, Raw Video Highlights

November 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Canyon Ceman Kevin Dunn Image Credit: WWE

– Foxtel in Australia has announced that it’s getting a 24/7 WWE channel coming on December 6. It will feature all the WWE premium live events as well. You can check out a promo clip on the announcement below:

– Asuka checked out Little Toky in Los Angeles in a new vlog:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:















More Trending Stories

article topics :

Asuka, RAW, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading