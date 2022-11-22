wrestling / News
WWE News: 24/7 WWE Channel Coming to Foxtel Next Month, Asuka Visits Little Tokyo, Raw Video Highlights
– Foxtel in Australia has announced that it’s getting a 24/7 WWE channel coming on December 6. It will feature all the WWE premium live events as well. You can check out a promo clip on the announcement below:
– Asuka checked out Little Toky in Los Angeles in a new vlog:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:
