WWE News: 2k Sports to Invest More into WWE 2k Franchise, 5 Things You Need to Know before Smackdown

– According to GamesIndustry.biz, 2K Games is planning to step up their investment in the WWE 2K video game franchise. 2K President David Ismailer stated the following…

“We’re looking to expand and grow our portfolio, whether it’s internally developing more products, or it’s adding more long-term partnerships to our 2K product line. We’re looking for quality products to deliver to consumers with long engagement.”

– Here are five things you need to know ahead of tonight’s WWE Smackdown…