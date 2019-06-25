wrestling / News
WWE News: Abby the Witch Appears in Raw Segment, Mojo Rawley Mocks Heath Slater
June 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Bray Wyatt’s friend Abby the Witch appeared in a segment on this week’s episode of Raw. You can see a pic below from the WWE Twitter account of the puppet appearing in the background of the Miz’s walk to the ring for his MizTV segment:
👀 👀 👀@mikethemiz hosts #247Champion @RonKillings on #MizTV NEXT! #RAW pic.twitter.com/63Kp6DZEH3
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2019
– WWE posted video of Mojo Rawley mocking Heath Slater for suffering being beat down by Drew McIntyre on last week’s Raw:
EXCLUSIVE: One week after @HeathSlaterOMRB suffered a humiliating beatdown at the hands of his longtime friend @DMcIntyreWWE, @MojoRawleyWWE rubs salt in the wound… #RAW pic.twitter.com/YvsTv6nzsE
— WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2019
