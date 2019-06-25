wrestling / News

WWE News: Abby the Witch Appears in Raw Segment, Mojo Rawley Mocks Heath Slater

June 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Bray Wyatt’s friend Abby the Witch appeared in a segment on this week’s episode of Raw. You can see a pic below from the WWE Twitter account of the puppet appearing in the background of the Miz’s walk to the ring for his MizTV segment:

– WWE posted video of Mojo Rawley mocking Heath Slater for suffering being beat down by Drew McIntyre on last week’s Raw:

