– WWE Games released a clip of Chris Park, aka Abyss, reacting to his video game entrance for WWE 2K25. Abyss is now available as a playable character in the game for the newly released Dunk & Destruction DLC pack:

Such a heartfelt reaction! 🥰 @TherealAbyss reacts to seeing himself for the first time in #WWE2K25! 🤝 Grab the Dunk & Destruction Pack TODAY! pic.twitter.com/ICTI0pScaw — #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) June 27, 2025

– A full episode of NXT TV from March 30, 2016 is now available:

TakeOver: Dallas is two days away, and NXT Champion Finn Bálor is keeping a close eye on his challenger, Samoa Joe, who is on a rampage against Bull Dempsey in the main event. Plus, Apollo Crews takes on Alex Riley, action featuring NXT Tag Team Champions The Revival and more!

– The WCW YouTube channel released a full match featuring Sting vs. The Giant from Great American Bash 1998, with the winner choosing their tag team partner for the WCW Tag Team Championships: