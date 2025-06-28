wrestling / News
WWE News: Abyss Reacts to His 2K25 Entrance, Full March 2016 NXT Episode, Full Sting vs. The Giant WCW Match
– WWE Games released a clip of Chris Park, aka Abyss, reacting to his video game entrance for WWE 2K25. Abyss is now available as a playable character in the game for the newly released Dunk & Destruction DLC pack:
Such a heartfelt reaction! 🥰 @TherealAbyss reacts to seeing himself for the first time in #WWE2K25! 🤝
Grab the Dunk & Destruction Pack TODAY! pic.twitter.com/ICTI0pScaw
— #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) June 27, 2025
– A full episode of NXT TV from March 30, 2016 is now available:
TakeOver: Dallas is two days away, and NXT Champion Finn Bálor is keeping a close eye on his challenger, Samoa Joe, who is on a rampage against Bull Dempsey in the main event. Plus, Apollo Crews takes on Alex Riley, action featuring NXT Tag Team Champions The Revival and more!
– The WCW YouTube channel released a full match featuring Sting vs. The Giant from Great American Bash 1998, with the winner choosing their tag team partner for the WCW Tag Team Championships:
More Trending Stories
- Ryback Says He Spoke To Kevin Owens, Admits He Jumped To Conclusions Over Podcast Comments
- Kevin Nash Reflects On His Bodyguard Role With Shawn Michaels
- Backstage Rumor on Karrion Kross Refusing To Take Back Bumps, Producers Reportedly Deny the Issue
- Roman Reigns Joins Legendary’s Street Fighter as Akuma, Stars Opposite Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, & 50 Cent