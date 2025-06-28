wrestling / News

WWE News: Abyss Reacts to His 2K25 Entrance, Full March 2016 NXT Episode, Full Sting vs. The Giant WCW Match

June 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE 2K25 Abyss Image Credit: 2K Games

– WWE Games released a clip of Chris Park, aka Abyss, reacting to his video game entrance for WWE 2K25. Abyss is now available as a playable character in the game for the newly released Dunk & Destruction DLC pack:

– A full episode of NXT TV from March 30, 2016 is now available:

TakeOver: Dallas is two days away, and NXT Champion Finn Bálor is keeping a close eye on his challenger, Samoa Joe, who is on a rampage against Bull Dempsey in the main event. Plus, Apollo Crews takes on Alex Riley, action featuring NXT Tag Team Champions The Revival and more!

– The WCW YouTube channel released a full match featuring Sting vs. The Giant from Great American Bash 1998, with the winner choosing their tag team partner for the WCW Tag Team Championships:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Abyss, WCW, WWE, WWE 2K25, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading