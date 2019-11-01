WWE News: Ace Steel Working at Performance Center, WWE Now Recaps Crown Jewel

– Ace Steel is the newest coach at the WWE Performance Center. The WON reports that Steel, who was part of the Second City Saints in ROH along with CM Punk and Colt Cabana, has been hired to coach at the PC.

Steel has appeared at various times for WWE, notably playing “Donald Trump” during the infamous Donald vs. Rosie “match” He signed a developmental contract with the company in 2007, but was released in February of 2008.

– WWE Now has posted their recap video for Crown Jewel, as you can see below: