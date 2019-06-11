WWE News: ACH Gets New NXT Name, Ricochet Looking For US Title Run

– ACH has a new name in NXT, debuting it on Twitter. The NXT roster member, who was working as Albert Hardie Jr. on the brand, took to his account to announce that his new name is Jordan Myles. When asked about the name change, he had a quick joke about his other iteas for name changes as you can see below:

From here on out I shall be known as: (————Jordan Myles ————)#Super✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/VKKGaiyWET — Jordan Myles (@GoGoACH) June 11, 2019

Because Wayne Brady wasn’t cool enough. https://t.co/XI9XAJaJlP — Jordan Myles (@GoGoACH) June 11, 2019

I tried Dangerous Davey Devereux. The writers asked me to leave the room and never pitch anything EVER again. — Jordan Myles (@GoGoACH) June 11, 2019

– WWE posted video of Ricochet reacting to his team’s win in the six-man tag team match on tonight’s Raw. Ricochet talked about the win and how he’s planning to parlay his momentum into a run at the US Championship, which he’d thrown out a challenge for before the match.

“Yeah see, I came out because almost every week these two are always arguing about who’s bigger and stronger, and again, like I said, bigger and stronger, that’s not me, that’s not why I came here. I came here because I want to win and tonight, I did that. And yeah, I’ve had some success in NXT, everybody knows that. But now I’m here, and I need to make an impact here. I’ve had a string of victories over the past couple of weeks, so I thought what better time to keep that momentum going? And I noticed that Joe doesn’t really have any challengers yet, so I figured I’d step up, use that momentum to challenge for the United States Championship, because that’s what it’s all about. Everyone can argue all they want, but I’m here to win.”