WWE News: Adam Cole & AJ Styles Imitate Steve Austin, Reginald Has Competition for Nia Jax, Full Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton Match
– The UpUpDownDown Twitter released a clip of NXT Superstar Adam Cole and WWE Superstar AJ Styles imitating Stone Cold Steve Austin in a behind the scenes clip from the No Mercy tournament. You can check out that clip below:
Happy Birthday to the Chili BEAST, Mr. Bonehead play AND the lead singer of Adam Cole & The BAY BAYS… @AdamColePro!! We actually HOPE you Chugs it up today!
Here's some #NoMercyLRLR BTS bonus footage of Chugs & @AJStylesOrg doing their best @steveaustinBSR impression! Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/hGkkqMXJ4V
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) July 5, 2021
– It appears Reginald has competition for the affections of Nia Jax. You can check out that series of tweets below. Reginald noted, “Hey little man! But you should come have a chat with me before doing all of that. Merci very much.”
Awwww 🥰❤️ sorry @ReginaldWWE https://t.co/NZ8mA0K53i
— 🦹🏽♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) July 6, 2021
Hey little man! But you should come have a chat with me before doing all of that. Merci very much
— Reginald Thomas (@ReginaldWWE) July 6, 2021
— 🦹🏽♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) July 6, 2021
Don’t get jealous Reggie https://t.co/jxk0pyd5XJ
— 🦹🏽♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) July 6, 2021
– WWE released the full match video featuring Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal from Money in the Bank 2017 for the WWE Championship:
