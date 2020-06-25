wrestling / News
WWE News: Adam Cole Says He Will Cement His Legacy on July 8, Keith Lee Responds, Dakota Kai Entrance Theme
– As previously reported, NXT World champion Adam Cole will face NXT North American champion Keith Lee on NXT on July 8 in a title vs. title match. Adam Cole released a statement on the match via Twitter, and Keith Lee responded. You can view that exchange below.
Adam Cole tweeted, “I will put this as simple as I can. I have carried NXT on my back for over a year. For over a year, people have said I would lose the NXT championship. And EVERY SINGLE TIME I have proved them wrong. In 2 weeks, I cement my legacy as the greatest champ this brand has ever seen.”
Keith Lee later responded, “The sleepers were wise. Not having air is quite the burden. What a battle! But still….forward march. Someone is making history as the first ever double singles champ in the existence of #WWENXT You may be #Undisputed…but I am #Undeniable. Mr. Cole…may the best champ win.”
– WWE released the entrance theme music for Dakota Kai, “Kombat,” which you can listen to below.
