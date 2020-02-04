WWE News: Adam Cole Warns Tommaso Ciampa That Isn’t Playing Games, Lio Rush Shares Cryptic Tweet

– NXT World champion Adam Cole wrote a warning directed at Tommaso Ciampa last night. Adam Cole wrote on his Twitter account, “This isn’t a game Ciampa. Trust me when I tell you…this Wednesday will not be a fun night for you.” You can check out that tweet below.

– Yesterday, WWE Superstar Lio Rush posted the following cryptic tweet. He wrote, “You’re going to miss me.” The context of the tweet is unclear.