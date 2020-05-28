wrestling / News
WWE News: Adam Cole Says He’s the ‘Greatest NXT Champion of All Time,’ Playlist Features Seth Rollins’ Greatest Rivalries, New UUDD Videos
– The Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole has been added to NXT TakeOver: In Your House. After the match was announced, NXT champion Adam Cole took to Twitter and promised to put the “Dream” to rest. Also, he proclaimed that he’s the greatest NXT World champion in history. You can check out his tweet below.
Cole wrote, “I’m the greatest NXT Champion of all time. It’s not an opinion. It’s a fact. It’s time I put this “Dream” to rest. #AdamColeBayBay”
I’m the greatest NXT Champion of all time. It’s not an opinion. It’s a fact. It’s time I put this “Dream” to rest. #AdamColeBayBay
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) May 28, 2020
– WWE Playlist showcased Seth Rollins’ Greatest Rivalries. You can check out that new video in the player below.
– Xavier Woods released some new Let’s Play UpUpDownDown videos, including a Battle of the Brands video with Tyler Breeze and an Uno Let’s Play video. They can be viewed in the players below:
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Says AEW Had Live Events Penciled In Before Pandemic To Help Develop Talent
- Jim Cornette Trashes AEW Stadium Stampede Match, Says He’s Ashamed of Everyone Involved, Says Jim Ross Is Hurting His Legacy
- Update On If Marq Quen of Private Party Was Really Injured on AEW Dynamite
- News on If Mike Tyson Is Scheduled To Work Next AEW Dynamite, Another Former UFC Star, Actor, & Jersey Shore Star Also Part of Brawl