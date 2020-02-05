WWE News: Adam Cole Has a Message For Tomasso Ciampa, Raw in Three Minutes

– Adam Cole posted a video on Instagram addressing his match with Tomasso Ciampa at NXT Takeover: Portland. You can see the video below, in which Cole talks about the importance of the NXT Championship and addresses Ciampa’s reign with the title. Cole says that Ciampa was the best, but that the man who beat him was his own self when he vacated the title due to injury. Cole says that Ciampa isn’t the same man that he used to be and said the old Tomasso was fearless, but this Tomasso is “paralyzed.” He says Ciampa is scared he won’t be able to get the job done and is right, because Cole’s title run is unbeatable, untouchable and undisputed:

– WWE posted the following video recapping Raw in three minutes: