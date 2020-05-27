WWE News: Adam Cole Hypes His Chat With William Regal, Booker T and Jeff Jarrett Look Back at Bash at the Beach 2000 Match

– Adam Cole took to Twitter today to hype tonight’s NXT and his upcoming segment with William Regal. You can check out that tweet below.

Adam Cole wrote, “Tonight, myself and @RealKingRegal have a little chat…this has been a long time coming, and I have a lot I need to get off my chest. @WWENXT #WWENXT”

– FOX Sports released a WWE highlight clip from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage featuring WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jeff Jarrett looking back at their WWE Bash at the Beach 2000 world title match. That clip is available below.

