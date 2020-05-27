wrestling / News

WWE News: Adam Cole Hypes His Chat With William Regal, Booker T and Jeff Jarrett Look Back at Bash at the Beach 2000 Match

May 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Adam Cole and William Regal NXT

– Adam Cole took to Twitter today to hype tonight’s NXT and his upcoming segment with William Regal. You can check out that tweet below.

Adam Cole wrote, “Tonight, myself and @RealKingRegal have a little chat…this has been a long time coming, and I have a lot I need to get off my chest. @WWENXT #WWENXT”

– FOX Sports released a WWE highlight clip from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage featuring WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jeff Jarrett looking back at their WWE Bash at the Beach 2000 world title match. That clip is available below.

You can read 411’s full report on last night’s episode RIGHT HERE.

