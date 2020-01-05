wrestling / News
WWE News: Adam Cole Wants to be Longest Reigning NXT Champion, Top 10 Superstars Smashed With Cake, Alexa Bliss Portrait Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas
– NXT World champion Adam Cole shared a tweet over the weekend where he shares his goal for 2020. Adam Cole wrote, “My goal for 2020 is simple. Become the longest reigning @WWENXT champion of all time. Watch me.” You can check out that tweet below.
My goal for 2020 is simple. Become the longest reigning @WWENXT champion of all time. Watch me 😎 #AdamColeBayBay #UndisputedERA #DrapedInGold pic.twitter.com/gbR3Ru9AUd
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) January 3, 2020
– Here’s a rather interesting WWE Top 10 video for this week. Following the Lana wedding angle on Raw, this week’s WWE Top 10 showcases the Top 10 Superstars Smashed With Cake. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas, featuring a portrait of Alexa Bliss. You can check out that video below.
