WWE News: Adam Cole Reflects Ahead of TakeOver, Sheamus Drives Pace Car at NASCAR’s Daytona 500
– WWE released a promo where NXT World champion Adam Cole reflects on what brought him tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Portland event. You can check out that promo clip below.
Adam Cole proclaimed that tonight he will put an end to Tommaso Ciampa’s fairytale of regaining the title, which Ciampa never actually lost. Cole said, “I’m going to fight for my life to keep the most important prize in this industry. And you? You sure as hell aren’t going to stop me. And that? That’s undisputed.”
Right as doors open @ModaCenter, @AdamColePro reflects on what got him to #NXTTakeOver Portland. pic.twitter.com/4cOU0GWXHV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 16, 2020
– WWE Superstar Sheamus served as the honorary pace car driver at the 62nd running of NASCAR’s Daytona 500. You can check out some photos and clips of Sheamus at today’s event below. President Donald Trump is also in attendance at today’s event.
The #CelticWarrior @WWESheamus served as honorary pace car driver for the 62nd running of @NASCAR’s #DAYTONA500 on Sunday.https://t.co/sCgDpMvDfS
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2020
Honoured to be the Pace Car Driver at the #DAYTONA500… lucky me @Nascar drive on the left, Irish style! #SheamyWithThePace ☘️ pic.twitter.com/7DG5BDQIow
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) February 16, 2020
One’s driving the pace car — the other’s making his first #DAYTONA500 start today! @WWESheamus and @CBellRacing are ready to take @DISupdates! pic.twitter.com/kbxBsbdc1F
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 16, 2020
When WWE meets NASCAR.@WWESheamus linked up with @DaleJr before today’s #Daytona500.
(via @jacobu) pic.twitter.com/TR35KQIBks
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 16, 2020
Not your usual pace car training when @WWE superstar @WWESheamus is involved! 😤#DAYTONA500 | @CBellRacing pic.twitter.com/38RMX2F0P8
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 16, 2020
It's a Daytona 500 Grid Walk! @MW55 brought his friend @WWESheamus @WWEonFOX | @WWE pic.twitter.com/xlsHGfX5x4
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 16, 2020
Behind the wheel of the Pace Car #Daytona500… thanks to @nascar staff & fans for an amazing welcome! @NASCARONFOX @wwe @DISupdates pic.twitter.com/U1EuwxJX2B
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) February 16, 2020
