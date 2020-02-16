WWE News: Adam Cole Reflects Ahead of TakeOver, Sheamus Drives Pace Car at NASCAR’s Daytona 500

– WWE released a promo where NXT World champion Adam Cole reflects on what brought him tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Portland event. You can check out that promo clip below.

Adam Cole proclaimed that tonight he will put an end to Tommaso Ciampa’s fairytale of regaining the title, which Ciampa never actually lost. Cole said, “I’m going to fight for my life to keep the most important prize in this industry. And you? You sure as hell aren’t going to stop me. And that? That’s undisputed.”

– WWE Superstar Sheamus served as the honorary pace car driver at the 62nd running of NASCAR’s Daytona 500. You can check out some photos and clips of Sheamus at today’s event below. President Donald Trump is also in attendance at today’s event.