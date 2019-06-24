WWE News: Adam Cole Reflects on First Few Weeks as NXT Champion, WWE Now Recaps Stomping Grounds

– Adam Cole has been NXT Champion for a few weeks, and he took a moment to reflect on that fact on Monday. Cole posted video of him coming to the ring at an NXT live event and discussed defending the championship at live events since winning it at NXT Takeover: XXV, as well as his goals to elevate the NXT brand:

The first few weeks of my title reign, and I’ve already defended my @WWENXT championship all over the world. Against some of the very best. I’m going to take NXT to places it’s never been before…and that’s #Undisputed #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM pic.twitter.com/3Eapb8HgBV — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) June 24, 2019

– Here is the latest WWE Now video, with Cathy Kelley recapping the events of Sunday’s Stomping Grounds: