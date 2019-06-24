wrestling / News

WWE News: Adam Cole Reflects on First Few Weeks as NXT Champion, WWE Now Recaps Stomping Grounds

June 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Cole NXT Takeover XXV

– Adam Cole has been NXT Champion for a few weeks, and he took a moment to reflect on that fact on Monday. Cole posted video of him coming to the ring at an NXT live event and discussed defending the championship at live events since winning it at NXT Takeover: XXV, as well as his goals to elevate the NXT brand:

– Here is the latest WWE Now video, with Cathy Kelley recapping the events of Sunday’s Stomping Grounds:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Cole, NXT, WWE, WWE Stomping Grounds, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading