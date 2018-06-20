WWE News: Adam Cole Says Elite Would Fit Perfectly in Undisputed Era, Bianca Belair Has Luggage Mishap

– Adam Cole spoke with Sports Illustrated and discussed the idea of the Undisputed Era potentially working with the Elite at some point. Cole said that the two groups would match up quite well.

“Those guys would fit perfectly in the Undisputed Era,” Cole said. “They’re exactly what the Undisputed Era is all about: cutting-edge, going against the grain, doing what they want when they want. Obviously, a lot of people know my history with Kenny Omega, and I have a very long history with the Young Bucks, and those guys would fit perfectly. It’s like two peas in a pod.”

