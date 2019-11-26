WWE News: Adam Cole Says His Era Is Just Beginning, Identity of Erick Rowan’s Raw Opponent

– Adam Cole is looking at the advent of his own era, according to him. The NXT Champion posted to Twitter during Raw, as you can see below:

This past month, I have proved over and over again that my @WWENXT championship is going nowhere. It’s where it belongs…and the #ERA of #AdamColeBayBay is just getting started. pic.twitter.com/hX2fwEyepQ — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) November 26, 2019

– Wrestling Inc reports that Kyle Roberts, the enhancement talent who lost to Erick Rowan on Raw, is the indie wrestler of the same name. Roberts last appeared on Raw in November with Rizzo as the Chicago Cubs, losing a squash match to the Viking Raiders.