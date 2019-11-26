wrestling / News
WWE News: Adam Cole Says His Era Is Just Beginning, Identity of Erick Rowan’s Raw Opponent
November 26, 2019 | Posted by
– Adam Cole is looking at the advent of his own era, according to him. The NXT Champion posted to Twitter during Raw, as you can see below:
This past month, I have proved over and over again that my @WWENXT championship is going nowhere. It’s where it belongs…and the #ERA of #AdamColeBayBay is just getting started. pic.twitter.com/hX2fwEyepQ
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) November 26, 2019
– Wrestling Inc reports that Kyle Roberts, the enhancement talent who lost to Erick Rowan on Raw, is the indie wrestler of the same name. Roberts last appeared on Raw in November with Rizzo as the Chicago Cubs, losing a squash match to the Viking Raiders.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why AEW Bringing Back Bash at the Beach Is A Bad Idea
- 411’s Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions Report: The Undertaker on Feeling Handcuffed with His Gimmick, Infamous Cyprus Hill Story, the Curtain Call, Infamous Plane Ride From Hell, More
- Bruce Prichard Discusses How Hurt Vince McMahon Was When Hulk Hogan Left WWE for WCW, If They Hoped He’d Return in 1995
- Jim Ross On Why Bill Watts Was Upset About Shawn Michaels Getting Beat Up Outside a Bar in Syracuse in 1995