WWE News: Adam Cole Says His Era Is Just Beginning, Identity of Erick Rowan’s Raw Opponent

November 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Adam Cole is looking at the advent of his own era, according to him. The NXT Champion posted to Twitter during Raw, as you can see below:

Wrestling Inc reports that Kyle Roberts, the enhancement talent who lost to Erick Rowan on Raw, is the indie wrestler of the same name. Roberts last appeared on Raw in November with Rizzo as the Chicago Cubs, losing a squash match to the Viking Raiders.

