WWE News: Adam Cole Says Undisputed Era Got Away From Dexter Lumis, Top 10 Superstars Getting Slimed, Special Episode of the Bump This Sunday
– In a post on Twitter, Adam Cole noted that Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong were able to get away from Dexter Lumis after he abducted them at NXT Takeover: In Your House.
He wrote: “Just an update for everyone…Roddy & Bobby got home early this morning. They are tired, dehydrated, but they are safe. They’re resting now. They also said they wouldn’t miss @WWENXT tonight for the world. More on this later…”
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) June 10, 2020
– WWE has released a new video looking at the top ten times superstars got slimed.
– There will be a special edition of the Bump this Sunday on the WWE Network and digital platforms at 10:30 AM ET before Backlash. Guests include The Miz, John Morrison, Jinder Mahal, MVP and Paige.
Meanwhile, next Wednesday’s episode will include Kevin Owens, Angel Garza and R-Truth.
Don't miss a special #WWEBacklash edition of #WWETheBump THIS SUNDAY!@mikethemiz @TheRealMorrison @RealPaigeWWE @JinderMahal @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/3uqpNFRCN0
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 10, 2020
.@FightOwensFight joins us NEXT WEEK on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/1zsyuMdKft
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 10, 2020
NEXT WEEK on #WWETheBump!@RonKillings @AngelGarzaWwe pic.twitter.com/C0Usz6YkEa
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 10, 2020
