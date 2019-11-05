WWE News: Adam Cole Still Dealing With Fractured Wrist, Seth Rollins Praises Cole, Pat McAfee Showcases Journey to Smackdown

– As noted earlier, Adam Cole’s girlfriend, Britt Baker, posted on Twitter yesterday that Adam Cole was working Raw with a “fractured wrist” injury. It was previously reported in September that Cole suffered an “arm injury,” but the type of injury was not specified.

Hottest man with a fractured wrist on the planet and one day it will heal but probably no time soon. ☠️😻 — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) November 5, 2019

Additionally, Seth Rollins took time to praise NXT champion Adam Cole on Twitter following their match on Raw. Rollins won the match by DQ but the NXT title did not change hands. Rollins wrote, “Bay bay, @AdamColePro is the real deal. Won’t be the last time we tangle. And as for @TripleH & NXT…fair play to ya. It’s time to play the game.” You can see the tweet he directed at Rollins below.

Bay bay, @AdamColePro is the real deal. Won’t be the last time we tangle. And as for @TripleH & NXT…fair play to ya. It’s time to play the game. #RAW — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 5, 2019

– Pat McAfee released a video on his YouTube channel showcasing his appearance on College GameDay followed by appearing on Friday Night Smackdown where he did color commentary work. You can read more details of McAfee having to get a last-minute trip to Buffalo for Smackdown HERE.