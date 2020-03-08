WWE News: Adam Cole Declares His NXT Title Reign Is Just Getting Started, Women’s Elimination Chamber Preview Video

– NXT World champion and Undisputed Era member Adam Cole discusses how his title reign is just getting started in a recent tweet. You can check out that tweet below.

Adam Cole wrote, “There have been @WWENXT Championship reigns…and then there has been Adam Cole’s reign. The best part is, it’s just getting started I can promise you that. Untouchable, Unstoppable, Undisputed. #AdamColeBayBay #UndisputedERA”

– WWE released a new preview clip today for the women’s Elimination Chamber match set for tonight’s event. You can check out that preview video below.