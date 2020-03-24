wrestling / News
WWE News: Adam Cole & Tyler Breeze Play Halo, Mark Andrews Has Fun in Self-Isolation
March 24, 2020 | Posted by
– Adam Cole and Tyler Breeze played a little Halo in the latest UpUpDownDown video. You can see it below:
– Mark Andrews isn’t letting self-isolation get him down, as he put together a video of his pet tortoise Kraken taking on Kane for the heavyweight championship in “Self-Isolation Mania”:
More Trending Stories
- Dana Brooke Reportedly Pulled From Wrestlemania Because She’s In Quarantine
- Eve Torres Discusses Botched RAW Battle Royal Where Kaitlyn Mistakenly Eliminated Her, Her Decision to Leave WWE & Wrestling
- Zeda Zhang On Why WWE’s Push Into China Failed, WWE Not Understanding the Culture
- Chris Jericho Explains the Importance Chris Benoit Had on His Career, on Bringing David Benoit and Nancy Benoit’s Sister Together Years Later