WWE News: Adam Cole & Tyler Breeze Play Halo, Mark Andrews Has Fun in Self-Isolation

March 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Cole NXT Takeover: Portland

– Adam Cole and Tyler Breeze played a little Halo in the latest UpUpDownDown video. You can see it below:

– Mark Andrews isn’t letting self-isolation get him down, as he put together a video of his pet tortoise Kraken taking on Kane for the heavyweight championship in “Self-Isolation Mania”:

