WWE News: Adam Cole Wants A Match With Shawn Michaels, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, Shinsuke Nakamura Has A Message For Apollo Crews

– In a post on the WWE on FOX Twitter account, they asked fans to pick a match between a WWE legend and a current WWE superstar. Adam Cole responded with Shawn Michaels.

– WWE has posted a look at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

– Shinsuke Nakamura sent a message to Apollo Crews after last night’s Smackdown.

He said: “Apollo, you’ve changed. Yeah. I respect that cause I’ve changed too. But I don’t respect what you did to Big E. What you did to me tonight. You changed the outfit, you changed the attitude, but you cannot change who you really are and what you’ve done. You like to live in the past, but I am the future. Last week wasn’t personal. I want to be the World Champion. You were my opponent. But now you started something that I will finish. You should remember who I am.”