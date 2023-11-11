wrestling / News
WWE News: Adam Pearce Confirms Two New Matches for Raw, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD, Kofi Kingston Plays Meta Quest 3
– WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce confirmed two new singles matchups for next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw in Washington, DC. Xia Li will face Indi Hartwell, and Tommaso Ciampa will face Ludwig Kaiser in singles competition. Here’s the updated lineup for Monday’s WWE Raw show:
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgment Day (c) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso
* Ivar vs. The Miz
* Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Tegan Nox vs. Piper Niven
* Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell
* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser
You an also check out Pearce’s video announcing the matchups below:
🚨🚨🚨
BREAKING: I’ve just finalized two big attractions for #WWERaw this Monday.
📺: 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/KGJ8gvmdw7
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) November 11, 2023
– Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods played more Battle of the Brands for WWE 2K23 on UpUpDownDown:
Kofi Kingston played some Meta Quest 3 this week:
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray On WWE Pushing the Length Of Roman Reigns’ Title Run, Retconning Bob Backlund’s Reign
- AEW Reportedly Switched Rampage Match Last Month Due To Gran Metalik Refusing To Lose
- Note On Possible Plans For WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series
- Booker T Says Ahmed Johnson Is a ‘Lying Low-Down Scum,’ Details Their Past Issues