– WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce confirmed two new singles matchups for next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw in Washington, DC. Xia Li will face Indi Hartwell, and Tommaso Ciampa will face Ludwig Kaiser in singles competition. Here’s the updated lineup for Monday’s WWE Raw show:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgment Day (c) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

* Ivar vs. The Miz

* Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Tegan Nox vs. Piper Niven

* Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser

