– In response to a fan tweet, Adam Pearce denied that there is any feud between him and WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. According to Pearce, they have mutual respect for one another.

Adam Pearce wrote, “There is no feud. There is mutual respect and understanding.” You can check out that tweet below.

There is no feud. There is mutual respect and understanding. https://t.co/MeOmJwUFUl — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 12, 2023

– BT Sports released a video of Sami Zayn and Ariel Helwani baking in a kitchen because Zayn is a big fan of The Great British Bake Off. You can check out that video below: