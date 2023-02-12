wrestling / News

WWE News: Adam Pearce Explains He and Roman Reigns Have ‘Mutual Respect’ For Each Other, Sami Zayn Attempts to Bake Some Cupcakes

February 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– In response to a fan tweet, Adam Pearce denied that there is any feud between him and WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. According to Pearce, they have mutual respect for one another.

Adam Pearce wrote, “There is no feud. There is mutual respect and understanding.” You can check out that tweet below.

– BT Sports released a video of Sami Zayn and Ariel Helwani baking in a kitchen because Zayn is a big fan of The Great British Bake Off. You can check out that video below:

