WWE News: Adam Pearce Hints At Billie Kay Becoming His Assistant, Tonight’s Smackdown Lineup, The Miz Tries Parkour

– In a post on Twitter, Adam Pearce spoke about needing an assistant and posted a photo of Billie Kay showing him her resume. Kay has been handing the resume to several people on Smackdown lately.

– Speaking of Smackdown, tonight’s episode will feature Roman Reigns responding to Kevin Owens, as well as a rematch between Buddy Murphy and King Corbin.

– In the following clip from last night’s Miz & Mrs, The Miz tries out parkour with John Morrison.