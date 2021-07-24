wrestling / News

WWE News: Adam Pearce Says Baron Corbin Is Hitting Him Up for Cash, Goldberg’s Top 10 Most Shocking Moments

July 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kevin Owens Baron Corbin WWE Smackdown

As noted, Baron Corbin’s financial woes continued on last night’s SmackDown now that he’s no longer King Corbin. Adam Pearce claimed on Twitter that Baron Corbin is now hitting him up for cash, which you can see below.

Shotzi and Tegan Nox also commented on hitting him on the groin during last night’s show, which you can also see below.

– A new WWE Top 10 showcases Goldberg’s Top 10 Most Shocking moments, which you can view here:

