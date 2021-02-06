wrestling / News
WWE News: Adam Pearce Thinks Edge Should Take His Time With Wrestlemania Decision, Shinsuke Nakamura On Royal Rumble Loss, The Rock Reveals Flavors Of His Energy Drink
– On today’s episode of Talking Smack, Paul Heyman suggested that Adam Pearce should force Edge to make his Wrestlemania decision on RAW this Monday or face the consequences. Instead, Pearce told Edge to take all the time he needs.
He wrote on Twitter: “Seems to me that the “right thing” would be to allow @EdgeRatedR to make HIS decision on HIS time. He earned the right to do so. Monday should be A LOT of fun.”
Seems to me that the “right thing” would be to allow @EdgeRatedR to make HIS decision on HIS time. He earned the right to do so.
Monday should be A LOT of fun. https://t.co/boMm4TPL2C
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 6, 2021
– The Rock shared a clip on Instagram that reveals the five flavors of his upcoming Zoa Energy drink.
– Shinsuke Nakamura posted a video saying he won’t let his Royal Rumble loss stop him from becoming the first Japanese WWE Champion.
I will find another way to climb the mountain…#smackdown #wwe pic.twitter.com/sX0YShJmIY
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) February 6, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Britt Baker Reacts to Getting AEW Action Figure, Will Be Single Pack With 2-Pack On the Way
- Viktor On Nearly Joining The Wyatt Family, The Ascension Being Longest-Reigning NXT Tag Team Champions
- Backstage News On WrestleMania 37 Main Event Finish (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On Difference Between Edge and Daniel Bryan on Creative Team