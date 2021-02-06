WWE News: Adam Pearce Thinks Edge Should Take His Time With Wrestlemania Decision, Shinsuke Nakamura On Royal Rumble Loss, The Rock Reveals Flavors Of His Energy Drink

– On today’s episode of Talking Smack, Paul Heyman suggested that Adam Pearce should force Edge to make his Wrestlemania decision on RAW this Monday or face the consequences. Instead, Pearce told Edge to take all the time he needs.

He wrote on Twitter: “Seems to me that the “right thing” would be to allow @EdgeRatedR to make HIS decision on HIS time. He earned the right to do so. Monday should be A LOT of fun.”

– The Rock shared a clip on Instagram that reveals the five flavors of his upcoming Zoa Energy drink.

– Shinsuke Nakamura posted a video saying he won’t let his Royal Rumble loss stop him from becoming the first Japanese WWE Champion.