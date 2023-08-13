wrestling / News
WWE News: Adam Pearce Warns Fans of Online Scams, Top 10 Legends Confronting Superstars, Winnipeg Jets Shirt at Raw
– WWE’s Adam Pearce warned fans to avoid online scams and people posing as WWE Superstars to steal money. He tweeted the following earlier today:
If you’ve been persuaded to give money to a purported WWE Superstar:
1. I’m very sorry.
2. Screen names with misspellings or formatted like “wwesuperstar7638291” are not the actual person.
3. I cannot remedy your situation and suggest you contact law enforcement.
🚨🚨🚨
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 13, 2023
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Legends Confronting Current Superstars:
– Tomorrow’s WWE Raw will feature a new Winnipeg Jets t-shirt:
WINNIPEG!
Get the limited edition #WWERaw x @NHLJets T-Shirt tomorrow night!
Available ONLY in-arena at @CanadaLifeCtr tomorrow during #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/BvjV9QXUog
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2023