– WWE’s Adam Pearce warned fans to avoid online scams and people posing as WWE Superstars to steal money. He tweeted the following earlier today:

If you’ve been persuaded to give money to a purported WWE Superstar: 1. I’m very sorry.

2. Screen names with misspellings or formatted like “wwesuperstar7638291” are not the actual person.

3. I cannot remedy your situation and suggest you contact law enforcement.

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Legends Confronting Current Superstars:

– Tomorrow’s WWE Raw will feature a new Winnipeg Jets t-shirt: