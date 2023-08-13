wrestling / News

WWE News: Adam Pearce Warns Fans of Online Scams, Top 10 Legends Confronting Superstars, Winnipeg Jets Shirt at Raw

August 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Adam Pearce WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– WWE’s Adam Pearce warned fans to avoid online scams and people posing as WWE Superstars to steal money. He tweeted the following earlier today:

If you’ve been persuaded to give money to a purported WWE Superstar:

1. I’m very sorry.
2. Screen names with misspellings or formatted like “wwesuperstar7638291” are not the actual person.
3. I cannot remedy your situation and suggest you contact law enforcement.

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Legends Confronting Current Superstars:

– Tomorrow’s WWE Raw will feature a new Winnipeg Jets t-shirt:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Pearce, WWE, WWE Top 10, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading