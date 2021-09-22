wrestling / News
WWE News: Adam Scherr Shows Support for Raquel Gonzalez for Draft, Guests for Extreme Rules Edition of The Bump, Mustafa Ali Answers Rapid Questions
– The WWE on FOX Instagram account polled fans on Instagram, asking who they want to see get drafted from NXT to Raw or SmackDown during the upcoming WWE Draft. Former WWE Universal champion Adam Scherr, aka Braun Strowman, showed support for his real-life girlfriend, NXT Women’s champion Raquel Gonzalez, writing, “@raquelwwe over everyone!!!!” in the comments.
– Earlier today, it was announced that Raw Women’s champion Charlotte Flair, Carmella, and Jeff Hardy are the scheduled guests for this weekend’s special Extreme Rules edition of The Bump:
Don't miss #WWETheBump LIVE this Sunday! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/EF4B6ErCeQ
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 22, 2021
– WWE AL AN spoke with Mustafa Ali who answered some rapid-fire questions:
