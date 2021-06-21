WWE News: A&E Releases Deleted Scene From Roddy Piper Biography, Newest Canvas 2 Canvas Features NXT Women’s Stars

– A&E has released a deleted scene from the Roddy Piper Biography special. Here’s the description for the clip, which focuses on Piper juggling family and fame.

This is the story of a family that had to contend with a world that often misunderstood the line between reality and theater. Roddy’s children will ruminate on conflicts they faced in school and in public from people who thought their father was a bona fide bad guy.

– In the newest installment of the Canvas 2 Canvas Select Series, artist Rob Schamberger focuses on rising stars in the NXT and NXT UK women’s divisions. You can watch the video below.