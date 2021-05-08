wrestling / News

WWE News: A&E Programming Marathon, Preview for Sunday’s Booker T Special, More SmackDown Video Highlights Live Highlights

May 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE A&E

A&E will be running a marathon of its WWE programming of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures and Biography throughout the day tomorrow. It will culminate in new episodes of Biography at 8:00 pm EST showcasing WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and a new Most Wanted Treasures episode at 10:00 pm EST, which also features Booker T. Here’s the schedule from tomorrow from A&E:

9 AM – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Episode 2 – The Undertaker & Kane
10 AM – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Episode 3 – Jerry Lawler
11 AM – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Episode 1 – Mick Foley
12 PM – Special: Andre The Giant Special
2 PM – Biography: Stone Cold Steve Austin
4 PM – Biography: Rowdy Roddy Piper
6 PM – Biography: Randy Savage
8 PM – Biography: Booker T (New Episode)
10 PM – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Episode 4 – Booker T (New Episode)

– WWE also a released a new preview for tonight’s A&E Biography episode on Booker T:

– Some additional video highlights are also available for last night’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX:








More Trending Stories

article topics :

Biography, Smackdown, WWE, WWE's Most Wanted Treasures, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading