WWE News: A&E Programming Marathon, Preview for Sunday’s Booker T Special, More SmackDown Video Highlights Live Highlights

– A&E will be running a marathon of its WWE programming of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures and Biography throughout the day tomorrow. It will culminate in new episodes of Biography at 8:00 pm EST showcasing WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and a new Most Wanted Treasures episode at 10:00 pm EST, which also features Booker T. Here’s the schedule from tomorrow from A&E:

9 AM – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Episode 2 – The Undertaker & Kane

10 AM – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Episode 3 – Jerry Lawler

11 AM – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Episode 1 – Mick Foley

12 PM – Special: Andre The Giant Special

2 PM – Biography: Stone Cold Steve Austin

4 PM – Biography: Rowdy Roddy Piper

6 PM – Biography: Randy Savage

8 PM – Biography: Booker T (New Episode)

10 PM – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Episode 4 – Booker T (New Episode)

– WWE also a released a new preview for tonight’s A&E Biography episode on Booker T:

– Some additional video highlights are also available for last night’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX:















