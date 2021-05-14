WWE News: A&E Releases Sneak Peek For Shawn Michaels Biography, Sgt. Slaughter On WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, After the Bell Predicts WWE Title Match

– A&E has released two sneak peeks for this weekend’s WWE-themed programming. The newest Biography will focus on the career of Shawn Michaels, while Sgt. Slaughter will be featured on WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures.

You can view the clips below.

– On the newest edition of After the Bell, Corey Graves and Vic Joseph make their predictions for the Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman match for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday.