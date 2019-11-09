WWE News: AEW Full Gear Ad Airs Locally During Smackdown, Imperium Make a Statement, Sasha Banks Talks New Theme

– Fightful reports that AEW Full Gear had a bit of local promotion in Baltimore, airing an ad on tonight’s Smackdown in the area. The AEW PPV takes place tomorrow in the city.

– The Imperium made their presence known on tonight’s episode of Smackdown, attacking Heavy Machinery. You can see video below of the stable assaulting the tag team as NXT continues its takeover of Raw and Smackdown leading into Survivor Series:

– WWE posted video of Sasha Banks discussing her new entrance theme, which as previously reported features a verse by Snoop Dogg. Speaking about it backstage, Banks said that she needed to make another change to add to the rest of her recent changes. Asked how much work went into getting Snoop involved, she said it just took one phone call but a lot of money.